Payne delivered 23 points (8-17 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight assists, six rebounds and a steal across 35 minutes in Wednesday's 129-117 win over the Timberwolves.

Payne got his first start of the season with Chris Paul (heel) sidelined and thrived, surpassing the 20-point mark for the first time in the current campaign and also ending just two dimes shy of a double-double. He posted season-best marks in points, rebounds and assists, and he continues to produce -- he's now scored in double digits in four of his last five contests. Payne should remain in the starting unit if Paul is unable to suit up against the Magic on Friday.