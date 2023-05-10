Payne chipped in seven points (3-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt), two rebounds, four assists and one steal across 31 minutes during Tuesday's 118-102 loss to the Nuggets in Game 5 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Payne remained in the starting lineup Tuesday, filling in for the injured Chris Paul who has now missed the past three games due to a groin issue. Despite playing significant minutes, Payne has been unable to produce anything of note. Paul is nearing a return and with the Suns now one loss away from elimination, his availability is going to be a major talking point over the next couple of days.