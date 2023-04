Payne (back) is considered questionable for Sunday's Game 1 of the Western Conference First Round, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports.

Payne missed the final game of the regular season while nursing back soreness, and it appears the rest was more than just a day off to close out the regular season. If Payne is unable to go Sunday, Landry Shamet could see additional minutes working behind Chris Paul at point guard.