Payne registered 29 points (9-17 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds, seven assists and one block across 33 minutes during Wednesday's 130-119 win over Golden State.

Payne was on fire in the win, going off for a season-high 29 points including six triples. Known more as a pass-first player, Payne obviously felt good heading into the game and it certainly showed. He has now scored at least 22 points in three of his past four games, filling in admirably for Chris Paul who remains out due to a heel injury. Until we get word that Paul is returning to the lineup, Payne needs to be rostered across all formats.