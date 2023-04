Payne tweaked his lower back against the Lakers on Friday and wasn't able to return according to Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com.

Payne finished the night with 13 points, four assists, one rebound and one three-pointer in 15 minutes. With Payne leaving the game and most of the key players in Phoenix resting, Saben Lee handled most of the playmaking duties for the Suns. That could be the case in the season finale on April 9 if the Suns continue to sit their regulars.