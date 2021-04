Payne totaled nine points (4-9 FG, 1-3 3PT), eight assists, six rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 26 minutes during Friday's 140-103 win over the Thunder.

Payne's eight assists were his third highest total of the season and the second highest on the team Friday behind Chris Paul's 12. The guard's minutes were increased in the blowout, but his quality production is definitely not a product of garbage time. The seven-year veteran is averaging 17.1 minutes per game for a surging Suns roster.