Payne (finger) will have his injury reevaluated in a week, causing him to miss the rest of the preseason, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Payne sprained his finger against the Lakers in Wednesday's preseason game. After he is evaluated next week, there will be a clearer idea of how much time he will miss. The earliest Payne can return will be Oct. 19 for the regular-season opener against the Mavericks. In the meantime, Frank Jackson, Landry Shamet and Duane Washington will compete for the backup point guard role.