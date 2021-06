Payne (ankle) has been cleared for Saturday's Game 4 against the Clippers, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

As expected, after turning his left ankle in Game 3, Payne will return and play in Game 4 with the Suns up 2-1. In 13 playoff appearances, Payne has averaged 11.1 points, 3.7 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 21.2 minutes.