Payne (foot) won't play Monday against the Raptors and is out indefinitely, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Head coach Monty Williams said Payne didn't do anything during last Friday's practice, and despite progressing well in rehab, the lefty point guard hasn't done enough to start thinking about a potential return date. Payne has played in only two games since Dec. 13, and with the All-Star break just over two weeks away, it's plausible that the Suns keep the 2015 first-round pick out until the second half of the season kicks off.