Payne (foot) remains out for Sunday's game against the Grizzlies, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Payne was due for a re-evaluation this weekend after suffering a right foot sprain Jan. 4 and missing the Suns' subsequent eight games, but Phoenix has yet to provide an update on where exactly he stands in his recovery. With no indication that Payne has been cleared to resume practicing since being sidelined with the injury, he may face an uphill battle to be available for any of the Suns' three games during the upcoming week.