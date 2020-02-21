Play

Suns' Cheick Diallo: Back to bench

Diallo will come off the bench for Friday's contest against the Raptors.

With Deandre Ayton (ankle) back in the fold, Diallo will resume a reserve role. In 36 appearances off the bench, he's averaging 4.7 points and 2.8 rebounds across 10.0 minutes.

