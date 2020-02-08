Suns' Cheick Diallo: Comes off bench to score 14
Diallo had 14 points (5-5 FG, 4-4 FT), eight boards and three blocks in 24 minutes of a 127-91 win against the Rockets on Friday.
Diallo reached double figures for the second time in his last four games in a perfect effort from the floor. His scoring outburst coincided with increased playing time as he also logged more than 20 minutes for the second time in last four games. He'll face the Nuggets on Saturday.
