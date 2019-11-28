Suns' Cheick Diallo: Double-double as substitute
Diallo had 17 points (7-8 FG, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds and one assist in 23 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 140-132 loss against the Wizards.
Diallo has seen a considerable spike in his playing time of late, reaching double-digit minutes in each of his last five outings and playing over 20 in the last two. He has also scored over 15 points in his last two games so his value will continue trending in the right direction as long as he keeps seeing decent minutes off the bench.
More News
-
Suns' Cheick Diallo: Scores career-high 22 points•
-
Suns' Cheick Diallo: Logs four points in Wednesday's win•
-
Suns' Cheick Diallo: Signs two-year deal in Phoenix•
-
Pelicans' Cheick Diallo: Won't get qualifying offer•
-
Pelicans' Cheick Diallo: Career-high five dimes in finale•
-
Pelicans' Cheick Diallo: Double-double in blowout loss•
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.