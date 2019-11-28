Suns' Cheick Diallo: Double-double as substitute

Diallo had 17 points (7-8 FG, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds and one assist in 23 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 140-132 loss against the Wizards.

Diallo has seen a considerable spike in his playing time of late, reaching double-digit minutes in each of his last five outings and playing over 20 in the last two. He has also scored over 15 points in his last two games so his value will continue trending in the right direction as long as he keeps seeing decent minutes off the bench.