Play

Suns' Cheick Diallo: Draws spot start

Diallo is starting Monday's game against the Lakers, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.

Diallo will enter the starting five for a Phoenix team that's dealing with multiple injuries at center. Aron Baynes (hip), Dario Saric (ankle) and Frank Kaminsky (kneecap) are all out of commission Monday evening.

More News
Our Latest Stories