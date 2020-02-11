Suns' Cheick Diallo: Draws spot start
Diallo is starting Monday's game against the Lakers, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.
Diallo will enter the starting five for a Phoenix team that's dealing with multiple injuries at center. Aron Baynes (hip), Dario Saric (ankle) and Frank Kaminsky (kneecap) are all out of commission Monday evening.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...