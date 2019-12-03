Suns' Cheick Diallo: Expected to play Wednesday

Diallo (illness) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Magic, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Diallo didn't travel for Monday's game in Charlotte due to the illness, but he'll be with the team in Orlando on Wednesday and is expected to play. The 23-year-old is averaging 5.4 points and 2.8 rebounds in 9.5 minutes this season, but he could be more involved Wednesday with Aron Baynes (calf) sidelined.