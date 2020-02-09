Suns' Cheick Diallo: Goes scoreless in loss
Diallo compiled zero points (0-1 FG) and one rebound in just five minutes during Saturday's 117-108 loss to Denver.
Diallo was coming in on the heels of a 14-point performance but was unable to keep things going. He barely troubled the scorers and was more of an afterthought in the Suns rotation. He does have a decent enough fantasy game but the playing is rarely sufficient to warrant a roster spot in competitive formats.
