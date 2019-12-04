Suns' Cheick Diallo: Good to go Wednesday
Diallo (illness) is available for Wednesday's game against the Magic.
As expected, Diallo is available Wednesday after missing the team's previous game due to an undisclosed illness. He should be in line for steady run in his first game back with Aron Baynes (calf) unavailable. Diallo has seen double-digit minutes in five games this season and is averaging 11.0 points and 5.6 rebounds over 20.2 minutes in those contests.
