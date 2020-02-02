Suns' Cheick Diallo: Logs 26 minutes versus Bucks

Diallo posted 11 points (5-9 FG, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds and one assist in 26 minutes during Sunday's 129-108 loss to the Bucks.

Diallo reached double figures in scoring for the first time since Dec. 4. Moreover, he hadn't earned 20-plus minutes since Nov. 27, but he saw time at both the power forward and center spots with Dario Saric (ankle) and Aron Baynes (hip) sidelined. Saric isn't traveling with the team on this current road trip, so depending on the status of Baynes, Diallo could earn decent minutes again during Tuesday's tilt against the Nets.