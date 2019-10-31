Suns' Cheick Diallo: Logs four points in Wednesday's win
Diallo scored four points (2-2 FG) in two minutes during Wednesday's 121-110 win over the Warriors.
Diallo has appeared in three of the team's five contests thus far this season. However, he has seen exactly two minutes in each of those matchups. Despite the recent suspension of Deandre Ayton, Aron Baynes and Frank Kaminsky have been holding down the fort down low while Diallo has essentially been an afterthought.
