Suns' Cheick Diallo: Out with illness
Diallo has been ruled out for Monday's game at Charlotte due to an illness, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.
Diallo was limited to four minutes in Friday's game versus Dallas, but it's unclear how long he's been battling the illness. The 23-year-old's next chance to take the court will be Wednesday against the Magic.
