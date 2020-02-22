Suns' Cheick Diallo: Playing time dwindles
Diallo came off the bench and played only one minute Friday in the Suns' 118-101 loss to the Raptors. He missed his only field-goal attempt and accrued no other statistics.
Diallo had started the Suns' final two games before the All-Star break and totaled 25 points and 12 boards between the two contests, but he lost his spot on the top unit with Deandre Ayton (ankle) returning to action. Ayton's top backup, Aron Baynes (hip) was also cleared to play following a multi-week absence, resulting in Diallo falling out of the rotation entirely. Diallo's only action came in the final 1:28 of the fourth quarter, when the outcome was already decided.
