Suns' Cheick Diallo: Productive night off bench

Diallo had 16 points (6-8 FG, 1-1 3PT, 3-4 FT), four rebounds and two steals in 19 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 128-114 loss at Orlando.

Diallo delivered another strong scoring output, as he topped the 15-point mark for the third time in his last four games. Diallo has seen a notable rise on his playing time due to the lack of depth on the frontcourt and while this shouldn't be sustainable on a long-term scenario, he should remain a strong play off the bench over the next few games.