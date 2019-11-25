Suns' Cheick Diallo: Scores career-high 22 points

Diallo posted 22 points (10-12 FG, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one block across 36 minutes in Sunday's 116-104 loss to the Nuggets.

Diallo had entered the Phoenix rotation over the past few games while both Aron Baynes (hip) and DeAndre Ayton (suspension), but it wasn't until Sunday that coach Monty Williams fully turned him loose. The fourth-year big man saw by far his most playing time of the season and outplayed starting center Frank Kaminsky (seven points, four rebounds, three assists and one steal in 19 minutes). Ayton will be out until at least Dec. 17 and Baynes appears likely to miss additional time as well, so Diallo could make for a decent speculative pickup in the event Williams elects to downsize Kaminsky's role.