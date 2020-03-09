Suns' Cheick Diallo: Scores six in 14 minutes
Diallo accrued six points (2-4 FG, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and one assist in 14 minutes during Sunday's 140-131 victory over the Bucks.
Diallo has seen 14.3 minutes per game over his last two outings, seeing some run while DeAndre Ayton (ankle) is sidelined. Unfortunately, Diallo hasn't done much with the playing time, averaging 4.0 points per game on 37.5 percent shooting from the field in those two contests. Ayton shouldn't be out for much longer, so Diallo remains little more than a super-deep-league option.
