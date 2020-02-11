Suns' Cheick Diallo: Serviceable in spot start

Diallo totaled 15 points (7-9 FG, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, three assists and a blocked shot across 39 minutes in Monday's 125-100 loss to the Lakers.

While Diallo was able to score, he faced an uphill battle on Monday against Dwight Howard and Anthony Davis, as they both dominated the boards. The Suns had no choice but to run Diallo for almost 40 minutes due to the massive size mismatch in the interior. The Suns have a 9-21 record when Ayton isn't in the lineup, which represents nearly 64 percent of their losses.