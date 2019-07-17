Suns' Cheick Diallo: Signs two-year deal in Phoenix

Diallo signed a two-year contract with the Suns on Wednesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Diallo's free agency dragged on a bit longer than expected, but he'll land in Phoenix, where he'll primarily compete with Aron Baynes and Frank Kaminsky for backup minutes at both power forward and center. Just 22 years old, Diallo averaged 6.0 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.0 combined steals/blocks in 64 games for the Pelicans last season (14.0 MPG).