Suns' Cheick Diallo: Swipes three in 15 minutes

Diallo collected two points (1-2 FG), three steals, one rebound and one assist in 15 minutes during Thursday's 121-98 win over the Knicks.

Diallo matched his career high in steals while earning double-digit minutes for the first time since Dec. 28. He has been limited to single-digit minutes in seven of his last nine appearances, and given the plethora of big men on the team's roster it's unlikely Diallo will be able to make much of an impact for fantasy purposes barring a bunch of injuries.