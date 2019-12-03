Play

Suns' Cheick Diallo: Traveling for Wednesday's game

Diallo (illness) will join the team in Orlando for Wednesday's game, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Diallo didn't play Monday against the Hornets and didn't even travel with the team due to the illness. The 23-year-old has yet to be officially cleared but appears to have a chance to retake the court Wednesday.

