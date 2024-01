Metu isn't starting Sunday against the Grizzlies.

Metu started the last three games with Kevin Durant sidelined due to a hamstring injury. Metu averaged 9.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.7 steals in 19.3 minutes per game during those starts but will come off the bench with Durant returning Sunday. However, Metu could see a few more minutes than usual with Durant on a minutes restriction.