Metu will start in place of Kevin Durant (hamstring) on Monday against Portland, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Metu has averaged 11.0 points and 4.5 rebounds across 22.5 minutes in two starts this season, but he boomed for a 23-point, 19-rebound double-double in a season-high 34 minutes off the bench on Christmas. The 26-year-old has streaming appeal against a Portland frontcourt lacking Deandre Ayton (knee) and likely Duop Reath (back).