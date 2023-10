Metu is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's preseason game against Denver, Duane Rankin of Arizona Central reports.

With Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal resting, the Suns will go with a more traditional lineup with Metu alongside Jusuf Nurkic in the frontcourt. Metu made a nice impression in the preseason opener Sunday, scoring 14 points in 19 minutes.