Metu finished Monday's 128-114 loss to the Mavericks with 23 points (9-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 19 rebounds, two assists and one steal across 34 minutes.

Metu turned in arguably the best performances of his career and made a strong case for more minutes, delivering a massive double-double in the Christmas Day loss. He shattered his previous season-high marks in both points and rebounds, and while this type of big outing is sure to bring more attention to Metu, fantasy managers outside of deeper leagues shouldn't rush to add him off waiver wires. Top center Jusuf Nurkic (personal) missed his second game in a row Monday, and Drew Eubanks still picked up the start before Metu replaced him on the top unit to begin the second half. Metu could end up sticking as the top backup over Eubanks once Nurkic is back, but even if Eubanks doesn't fall out of the rotation, Metu should still be in good shape to hold down the top backup role at power forward.