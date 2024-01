Metu finished with 14 points (4-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal in 26 minutes during Monday's 109-88 win over the Trail Blazers.

Metu drew the spot start with Kevin Durant (hamstring) sidelined, although it was believed to be a maintenance day. Metu has fared well in three fill-in starts this campaign, averaging 12.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 2.3 three-pointers. With Durant expected back Wednesday versus Dallas, Metu will likely move back to the bench.