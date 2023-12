Metu notched 14 points (5-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds and one steal in 25 minutes during Tuesday's 119-116 victory over the Warriors.

Metu made his first start of 2023-24 on Tuesday and recorded season-highs in points, rebounds and minutes. While he will likely return to the bench once Kevin Durant (ankle) is able to suit up, Metu should continue to be a primary option for the Suns off the bench in the frontcourt.