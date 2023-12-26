Metu finished Monday's 128-114 loss to the Mavericks with 23 points (9-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 19 rebounds, two assists and one steal across 34 minutes.

Metu had one of the best performances of his career and made a strong case for more minutes with an impressive double-double. He shattered his previous season-high marks in both points and rebounds, but fantasy managers shouldn't make risky decisions based on one game. Jusuf Nurkic (personal) has been away from the team recently but is slated to rejoin them Tuesday. Metu outplayed Drew Eubanks on Monday in Nurkic's absence and even started the second half, but Metu and Eubanks will likely compete for backup minutes behind Nurkic moving forward.