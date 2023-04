Paul contributed five points (2-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt), six rebounds, 13 assists and one steal across 33 minutes during Friday's 100-93 victory over the Nuggets.

Paul struggled with his shot but salvaged his offensive production by dishing out 13 assists, though he did commit five turnovers too. The veteran point guard failed to score in double figures in three of his 15 March appearances and averaged 12.6 points, 9.7 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.7 steals in 21.2 minutes during that stretch.