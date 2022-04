Paul put up 22 points (8-18 FG, 6-6 FT), 11 assists, six rebounds and three steals during Tuesday's 112-97 win over New Orleans.

Paul recorded his fifth double-double in his last six games and 38th of the season. Aside from Game 4's four-point performance, the veteran guard has seen a huge scoring boost while Devin Booker (hamstring) remains out.