Coach Monty Williams said Paul (shoulder) is feeling better and that he'll be a "full go" got Game 3 against the Lakers on Thursday, Mark Medina of USA Today reports.

It was already known that Paul would be available Game 3 but it's encouraging that he is apparently in better shape. Through the first two games of the series, Paul has posted rather timid averages of 6.5 points on 38.5 percent shooting, 6.5 assists and 3.5 rebounds per contest. He could be in line for better numbers Thursday if he is indeed feeling better.