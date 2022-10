Paul racked up seven points (3-11 FG, 1-8 3Pt), eight rebounds, 11 assists, one block and one steal across 33 minutes during Sunday's 112-95 victory over the Clippers.

Paul joined John Stockton and Jason Kidd as the third person in. NBA history to accrue 11,000 assists. He couldn't have picked a better place to do it than in Los Angeles, where he played most of his illustrious career. He dished out 11 assists in this matchup.