Paul finished Friday's Game 3 against the Nuggets with 27 points (9-16 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 7-7 FT), eight assists, six rebounds and three steals.

Paul looks to have fully moved past the shoulder stinger that limited him during Round 1, as he's put together three of his best games of the entire season against the Nuggets. For the series, the veteran is averaging 21.7 points, 11.3 assists, 5.7 rebounds and 1.3 steal while shooting 57.5 percent from the field and 6-of-8 from three-point range. Paul is also a perfect 13-of-13 at the line. Paul and the Suns will have an opportunity to punch their ticket to the Western Conference Finals on Sunday night.