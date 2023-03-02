Paul closed with two points (1-8 FG, 0-4 3Pt), two rebounds, 11 assists and two steals in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 105-91 victory over Charlotte.

Paul continued his shooting struggles in the win on Wednesday, but he did salvage the night by racking up 11 assists and a couple steals. With Kevin Durant now in town, the veteran guard can stick even more to his role as distributor moving forward. With so many scoring weapons on this team, Paul could easily average double-digit assists by the end of the season.