Paul logged nine points (3-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 assists, five steals, two rebounds and two blocks across 34 minutes during Tuesday's 116-112 victory over the Nets.

The veteran point guard was held to single digits in the scoring column for the third time in five games while he continues to struggle through his worst shooting season since 2006-07, but he was at least able to salvage his night with his strong outputs in assists, steals and rebounds. Paul has nowhere to go but up from his 43.2 percent rate from the field this season, but even if that happens, he may not see a dramatic boost in his scoring output now that running mate Devin Booker (groin) is back from a long-term absence.