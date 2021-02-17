Paul posted 29 points (12-20 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven assists and four rebounds in Tuesday's loss to the Nets.

Paul nearly fended off a furious rally by Brooklyn with 17 fourth-quarter points, but the Suns ultimately fell short in a contest they once led by 24 points. Still, Paul showed that he can still come up big when it matters, which should be a boon to a Phoenix squad that is currently in firm playoff position. The veteran point guard is averaging 17.2 points, 4.7 boards and 8.2 assists in his 16th NBA season.