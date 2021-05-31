Paul registered 18 points (7-15 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine assists, three rebounds and three steals across 32 minutes in Sunday's win over the Lakers.

Head coach Monty Williams wanted Paul to sit out Game 4, but the veteran floor general convinced him to let him play and responded with his best game of the series -- he ended just one dime away from a double-double and scored in double digits for the first time since the start of the playoffs. The veteran floor general is still dealing with a shoulder injury and it remains to be seen if he'll be limited moving forward, but there's no question this outing was a positive sign for Paul -- and fantasy managers -- ahead of Game 5 next Tuesday.