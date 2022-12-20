Paul finished with a season-high 28 points (9-18 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 7-8 FT) to go with eight assists, four rebounds and two steals across 31 minutes in Monday's 130-104 win over the Lakers.

Due to the blowout nature of the contest, Paul didn't play the final 4:43 of the fourth quarter, but thanks to some excellent shooting across the board, he was still able to surpass his previous season high in scoring by four points. Paul was also aided by the absence of Devin Booker (groin), which resulted in the veteran point guard taking on a more heightened role as a scorer than he typically handles. The Suns could rely more heavily on Paul once again in the second half of the back-to-back set Tuesday against the Wizards; Paul won't be rested, while Booker is listed as out for the second game in a row.