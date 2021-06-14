Paul finished Sunday's Game 4 against the Nuggets with 37 points (14-19 FG, 9-9 FT), seven assists, three rebounds and two steals.

After being limited by a shoulder injury in Round 1, Paul looked much more like himself against the Nuggets, and Sunday was easily his best game of the entire playoffs. Paul's 37 points were his most in a Suns uniform, and he handed out at least six assists for the eighth straight game. With the future-Hall-of-Famer at the helm, the Suns are rolling into the Western Conference Finals, and they'll likely have an extended break before facing the winner of the Clippers-Jazz series.