Paul logged 17 points (5-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), one rebound, 14 assists and one steal across 36 minutes during Tuesday's 125-114 loss to the Pelicans.

Paul literally willed his team to victory in the second half of Game 1, but his shot wasn't nearly as accurate in Game 2. His pure three-point stroke failed him Tuesday night, and he may need to regain it quickly, especially if Devin Booker (hamstring) is forced to miss a game. Despite the scoring regression, Paul still reigns as the NBA's top assist man, and his totals in that category can salvage even the most meager of scoring totals.