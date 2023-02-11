Paul had 19 points (7-18 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, nine assists and two steals in 30 minutes during Friday's 117-104 win over Indiana.

Paul surpassed the 15-point mark for the first time since Jan. 30, when he posted 19 points and nine dimes in a win over the Raptors, so this was a clear step in the right direction for the veteran floor general. Even if his scoring numbers have been underwhelming of late, he's making an impact as a playmaker with five straight contests with at least eight assists. He's averaging 10.5 points and 9.0 assists per game in six February contests while shooting a meager 31.9 percent from the field.