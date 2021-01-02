Paul totaled 21 points (6-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 8-8 FT), five rebounds and six assists in Friday's win over Denver.

Paul was one of a trio of Suns to exceed 20 points as part of a balanced offensive attack, but he hit the biggest shots of the contest, drilling a jumper with 7.3 seconds left in the game and following with a pair of free throws less than five seconds later to cement the win. Though Paul's scoring (13.2 points per game) is down this season, he has had a tangible positive effect on a young Suns squad, averaging 8.7 dimes per contest and helping Phoenix to the Western Conference's best record (5-1).