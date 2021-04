Paul totaled 14 points (5-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight assists and four rebounds across 33 minutes in Sunday's 128-119 loss to the Nets.

Along with his six turnovers, Paul got into four trouble in the fourth quarter, which limited his impact. While Paul was able to get the ball to several playmakers, he couldn't do much on his own offensively.